Bengaluru: Woman files sexual harassment complaint against boyfriend

A 24-year-old woman from Bengaluru filed a case against her boyfriend, alleging sexual exploitation and cheating on the pretext of marriage.

In her complaint, she said that they were in a relationship since 2017 after they became friends on a dating app, reports Bengaluru Mirror.

"The relationship continued till November 2020 and for the entire duration, the accused Achyuthanand Chand alias Rahul assured her that they are going to get married. However, he never gave a date of marriage to her," the woman said.

She also revealed that during the lockdown he moved in with her in Narayanpura. As per the complainant, she noticed some suspicious behaviour on Rahul’s part after he returned from his hometown in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

One day, while checking his laptop, she found out that during his stay in Singrauli he got engaged to another woman. When she confronted him, he told her that he did it to calm his family. However, he will marry only her.

On November 28, he left for home again citing his mother’s ill-health but soon went off the grid.

She followed him to Singrauli and met with some of his family members who told her that he will only get married to the woman his family chose for him.

She approached a local police station of Singrauli but they asked her to file a case in Bengaluru since the case would be under the city’s jurisdiction.

She returned to Bengaluru and filed a complaint of sexual harassment on a false promise. The police have taken cognisance and are on the lookout for the accused.

