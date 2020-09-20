Benjamin Button 2.0

Denis Vashurin has been living in a small village in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, so that he doesn't attract too much attention. Pics/@denvashurin125, Instagram

Denis Vashurin was born in 1987, but one look at him, and you'd think he is still in his early teenage years.

Vashurin became one of the hottest topics on Russian social media after doing an interview with popular YouTube personality, Vasya Na Sene. People can't seem to get over how incredibly young he looks for a 33-year-old man.

He himself dislikes the looks he gets when he reveals his age, and hence prefers living in a small village in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, instead of moving to the city. Everybody knows him there, and he gets to spend time alone doing what he likes—hunting, fishing and spending time with his girlfriend.

In his interview with Vasya, Vashurin revealed that his parents noticed he was not like other children at a very young age. He was always the tiniest in his age group, but that really didn't bother him in the beginning.

As he aged, the difference between him and other kids his age became more evident, and after a point, it appeared as though he had stopped aging. His high-school graduation photo, for example, shows him looking like a child among young adults.

"When I realised that I would no longer change physically, at first I felt somewhat uneasy. I thought about how everything would be, how my life would go on, whether it would be hard for me." His condition is yet not diagnosed.

Although he has managed to lead a generally normal life, despite his unusual appearance, Vashurin admits that he sometimes has to explain and prove his real age.

The king of sting

This YouTuber screamed his way to stardom by letting different kinds of poisonous bugs bite him



Pic/@bravewilderness, Instagram

Nathaniel 'Coyote' Peterson, who launched his YouTube channel Brave Wilderness in 2014, has found a unique route to fame. The YouTuber has screamed in pain many a times and panted his way to viral fame, after letting his arm be stung by a whole lot of poisonous insects with names that are enough to make the fainthearted squirm in fear: the bloodworm, the murder hornet and the executioner wasp.

Peterson became even more popular during the lockdown, with nearly 20 lakh new subscribers tuning in to watch the man in pain. They say nothing attracts human devotion like human misery. "For someone like my daughter, who's in grade school, and her friends who watch YouTube, I'm a bigger star than Leonardo DiCaprio," gloated Peterson, 38.

One of his most successful videos is titled STUNG by a BULLET ANT! It has nearly five crore views.

Wah Modi ji, wah



Pic/anmol_bakaya, Instagram

A YouTuber named Anmol Bakaya decided to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi by chanting 'Modi ji' continuously for 24 hours on the PM's birthday. Bakaya's live stream had close to three lakh views with the comments underneath ranging from people egging him on to being dismissive of his bizarre birthday gift. One user applauded the YouTuber's dedication in a tongue-in-cheek manner by saying that the BJP is bound to give Bakaya a ticket come election time.

Woman gives kidney to cop who arrested her



Pic/voice.vumc.org

An American woman, Jocelynn James, saved the life of a police officer, who had arrested her several times in the past by donating a kidney to him. Fox News reported that James, a former drug addict, saw a Facebook post about ex-cop Terrell Potter needing a kidney transplant. "I just saw that the man needed a kidney and the Holy Spirit spoke to me," said James.

Python lays seven eggs, experts baffled

A 62-year-old ball python at the St Louis Zoo laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for 20 years. Mark Wanner, the manager of herpetology at the zoo, said that the birth is also unusual because pythons stop laying eggs long before they reach their 60s.

Louis Vuitton to release a face shield



Pic/Louis Vuitton

As personal protective equipment has become paramount during the Coronavirus pandemic, luxury brands like Louis Vuitton (LV) have thrown their hats into the ring. It recently announced the launch of a face shield that will double as a sun visor. The LV face shield will be priced around Rs 73,000. It looks stylish and will have a fabric trim featuring the brand's signature LV monogram.

A painting a day keeps Liza's boredom away



Pic/@muse_liza, Instagram

Inspired by the popular #gettychallenge, a Russian woman named Liza Yukhnyova has been using her makeup skills and household items to recreate classic paintings. Yukhnyova had set a personal goal to replicate 30 paintings in 30 days, but she is currently on day 142 and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

Monkey baat

A Malaysian man, Zackrydz Rodzi, went bananas after discovering selfies and footage shot by a monkey on his phone that he had lost briefly. Rodzi thought his smartphone had been stolen, but turns out a monkey had taken a liking to it. Pic/@Zackrydz, Twitter

