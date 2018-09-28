Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran holds 'secret atomic warehouse'

international

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly on Thursday that he has proof that Iran holds a "secret atomic warehouse" and urged international action against Tehran.

During his vehement speech at the UN conference, Netanyahu presented what he said was an aerial photo of a previously unknown nuclear facility in Iran's capital Tehran, saying the 2015 nuclear deal enabled Iran to continue its attempts to build nuclear weapons, Xinhua reported.

"The reason Iran did not destroy its atomic facility and warehouse is because it has not finished with them," Netanyahu noted.

The Israeli prime minister also urged Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to check the suspected nuclear site.

"Do the right thing. Go and inspect. Go and investigate," he said.

Netanyahu also warned that Israel will attack Iran if the Islamic Republic threatens the Jewish state.

"We will act against you in Syria. We will act against you in Iran. We will act against you wherever and whenever," Netanyahu said.

Notably, the hawkish Israeli leader admitted that the Iranian nuclear deal "brought Israel and many Arab states closer together than ever before."

Israel "deeply values these new friendships" and hopes "the day will soon arrive when Israel will extend a formal peace, beyond Egypt and Jordan, to other Arab nations, including the Palestinians," he said.

