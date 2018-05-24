Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel determined to roll back Iran's aggression

"We will not let Iran establish military bases in Syria and we will not let Iran develop nuclear weapons," Xinhua quoted Netanyahu as saying



Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel is determined to roll back Iran's aggression at the Tel-Nof Air Base during the second day of the international convention for air force commanders.

"We will not let Iran establish military bases in Syria and we will not let Iran develop nuclear weapons," Xinhua quoted Netanyahu as saying.

"The Israeli Air Force plays a crucial role in implementing this policy and it has done so consistently and effectively now for the past several years," he said.

Netanyahu appreciated the "strong leadership" of US President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's 12-point plan to block Iran's aggression.

"I can tell you with confidence that the appreciation that I just expressed is shared, broadly shared, by many others in the Middle East."

"This is not just an Israeli position. I hope that this clear American message was well understood in Tehran. And like the US, we in Israel have no quarrel with the people of Iran," said Netanyahu.

