Benji Madden shares heart-tugging post for wife Cameron Diaz

Updated: Sep 02, 2019, 09:27 IST | IANS

"You deserve everything good that the universe has to give. I'm yours always forever. Many more baby."

Actress Cameron Diaz turned a year older on August 30, and musician Benji Madden, her husband of nearly five years, couldn't stop from showering his wife with love and appreciation on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife," he began his caption, alongside a black and white photograph of him and the actress, that he posted on Instagram on August 31, reports eonline.com.

