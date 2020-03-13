Bennett Rebello murder case: Within hours of murder, killers went to Marine Drive

The Mumbai Crime Branch which recently filed 1,387-page comprehensive charge sheet in the brutal murder case of Vakola musician Bennett Rebello has revealed some chilling details about the two underage killers.

According to an officer investigating the case, after killing the 59-year-old on November 26, they kept his body in the bathroom. The next day, both the minors went to Marine Drive to spend quality time with each other and even uploaded a video on Tiktok the same day. Later after coming back from Marine Drive, they chopped Rebello's body into 8 pieces.

"During the investigation, we learnt that the duo visited Marine Drive. Initially, we thought that they might have dumped some part of Rebello's body at Marine Drive. However, they visited Marine Drive to spend quality time with each other. We also found a video on TikTok, which they had posted the same day they went to Marine Drive," the officer said.

"These are spine chilling details. Both are minors and after they hacked Rebello to death, they roamed around Marine Drive without any remorse," the officer said.



A screen-grab of the video which was uploaded on TikTok

"We have also come across several CCTV footages where both can be seen roaming around freely holding hands after killing Rebello. The footages clearly show no signs of remorse, nor were they scared of getting caught by police. They continued to live a normal life and no one would have even suspected them of committing such heinous crime. The Marine Drive video proves how they were prepared mentally before executing their plan," the officer added.

The Crime Branch claims that they have plenty of evidence against both minors and one 19-year-old accused Ali Mia Chaus to prove that the whole killing was a pre-planned act.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates