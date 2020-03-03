Bennett Rebello's murder: Cops to file 1,387-page charge sheet

Mumbai Crime Branch will file a 1,387-page charge sheet in connection with the murder of Vakola musician Bennett Rebello on Tuesday. The police said they have made the case watertight with solid evidence and forensic reports.

The Crime Branch confirmed on Monday that his adopted daughter murdered him because of the sexual assault. The charge sheet also mentioned that her other motive was Rebello's properties. There are 132 witnesses against the daughter, her minor boyfriend, and a third accused, said the police. "There is evidence to suggest that she thought once her father is eliminated, she will automatically get his property because she is his adopted daughter. She, however, didn't know that the adoption papers were not legal," an officer said. During the two years the girl lived with Rebello, he sexually assaulted her for one and a half years.

"Ali Mia Chaus, the 19-year-old third accused, not only packed and disposed of the body, he was also aware of the conspiracy," said the officer. Crime Branch DCP Shahji Umap said, "A comprehensive charge sheet will be submitted before the Esplanade and Juvenile Justice Court and we have very strong evidence against them."

Among the proof mentioned in the charge sheet are forensic reports, photos and videos of Rebello's chopped up body found on the minor's mobile phone, the CCTV footage showing them carrying the suitcases containing the body parts. DNA samples of Rebello's body parts and the blood stains found on the weapon have matched, and blood samples taken from his house's bathroom where his body was chopped have also matched with body parts found at different locations, according to the charge sheet.

