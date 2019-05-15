Benny Dayal to collaborate with UK band Clean Bandit
Benny Dayal will collaborate with the British music band Clean Bandit as part of Tuborg OPEN, a music platform that will see the star producers go on a journey of musical and cultural discovery
Singer Benny Dayal will collaborate with the British music band Clean Bandit as part of Tuborg OPEN, a music platform that will see the star producers go on a journey of musical and cultural discovery. The Grammy Award-winning pop band comprises Grace Chatto and brothers Luke and Jack Patterson. They will join Benny on Thursday and Friday here, according to a statement.
Chatto hopes to "learn more about the people and places that inspire Benny's music" during the India trip. Excited about the collaboration, Benny said: "With this collaboration I want to create a track that truly reflects the OPEN for the fun attitude of Indian audiences."
Clean Bandit, known for the song "Rockabye" and album "What is love?", will also collaborate on a new track by Benny. It will be released later in the summer.
