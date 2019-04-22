Benny Dayal: trends too are short-lived today, surviving no more than 21 days

music

Mixtape singer Benny Dayal seeks more story-telling in film music

Benny Dayal

The harmony with which he renders his songs are in stark contrast to the struggles that have riddled his path to stardom. Yet, Benny Dayal says, even during the toughest phases, he never failed to love music.

"I've never treated music like a job. If I am healthy, I will always give it my all when in the studio. Having fun is important. Even when I was struggling, music made me stronger," says Dayal, who was three-days into a corporate job when an offer from maestro AR Rahman came his way.

Rahman, Dayal has constantly asserted, has played a vital role in his life. "He always starts from zero, with every single project. That is why he has progressed. It's important to disconnect from your roots, without forgetting them, and that's what he can do. Meeting him was a stepping stone to understanding where [I] was. It's not about talk, but about what you can deliver. It's about putting yourself through different journeys, and not regretting it."

In an industry that's brimming with talent, and growing by the day, veterans have often lamented the lack of a voice that has a lasting impact. Amidst the glitz that showbiz carries, Dayal's vocals have often been the balm that's earned praise from the most revered in Bollywood. For the singer, the limited songs that "actually speak of stories" nowadays, is a matter that has caught his attention. "Songs are becoming smaller today. There's [focus] on an element of fun, and few songs are speaking of stories. But, trends too are short-lived today, surviving no more than 21 days. What's exciting now, however, is that there are amazing films being made."

Part of T-Series Mixtape, Dayal says the blending of two songs is successfully done when the final track seems like one product. If he had a choice to zero in on an artiste whose track he'd like to recreate for a platform like this, he's certain it would be Madan Mohan. "He is among the most futuristic composers I've listened to. Any song of his, when sung by any singer, sounds simple, even though it is always complex. Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho is a favourite."'

Also Read: Benny Dayal: Music has always been my religion

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates