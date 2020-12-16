Bruno in Benny style

Artiste Benny Dayal might have a slew of foot-tapping hits to his credits, but the song-writer and performer has chosen to get the audience grooving to international star Bruno Mars’ music for an upcoming gig. As part of Jim Beam Originals — a series of virtual concerts — Dayal will channel his inner fanboy love for the Grammy Award winner and deliver Mars’ hits in his original style.

On December 19, 9pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 299

