Footballer Saido Berahino has fathered 3 children, with 3 different women, in 3 years

Saido Berahino

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino has literally scored more off the field than on it, in the last couple of years. Berahino, who has found the back of the net just once in over 900 days, has allegedly fathered three children with three different women in that period, reported British tabloid, The Sun.



Saido Berahino with Stephania Christoforou

The mother of the first child is Berahino's former fiancee Stephania Christoforou, who gave birth to son Costa on May 30 in Birmingham and has Berahino's name on the birth certificate. The couple called off their wedding over claims that Berahino tried to smuggle in US model Chelsea Lovelace into his home one night.



Chelsea Lovelace

The second mother is said to be an African-born nurse — a childhood friend of Berahino, but whose name cannot be revealed for legal reasons. She gave birth to a girl on July 15 but Berahino's name is not on the birth certificate as she is in talks with the footballer's lawyers, it is learnt. Mum No 3 is Lovelace, who gave birth to Aniya Marie on July 17 and has Berahino's name mentioned on the birth certificate. The striker however, has preferred to keep mum about his 'hat-trick'.

