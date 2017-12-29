Berlin New Year party to have women 'safe zone'

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the New Year's Eve party in Berlin on Sunday and security will be strict

Organisers of a New Year's Eve party here are to set up a "safe zone" for women for the first time, a media report said on Friday. The new security measures planned for the Brandenburg Gate party come amid concerns about sexual assaults, reports the BBC.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the New Year's Eve party in Berlin on Sunday and security will be strict. Large bags, such as rucksacks and alcoholic drinks will be banned at the Brandenburg Gate.

Women who have been assaulted or feel harassed will be able to get support at a special "safety zone", staffed by the German Red Cross, on Ebertstrasse. The city's police have also issued advice to women, encouraging them to seek help if they feel threatened and to carry a small bag with no valuables.

In 2015, a large number of assaults and robberies targeting women at Cologne's New Year's Eve celebrations horrified Germany, the BBC reported. Hundreds of women reported being attacked by gangs of men with migrant backgrounds.

