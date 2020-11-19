Berlin police use force to disperse anti-curbs protesters

German police fired water cannons on Wednesday at demonstrators protesting coronavirus restrictions in Berlin's government district, after crowds ignored calls to wear masks and keep their distance from one another in line with pandemic regulations.

As the cannons soaked protesters outside the landmark Brandenburg Gate, police in riot gear moved through the crowd carrying away some participants. The protests came as lawmakers opened debate on a bill that will provide the legal underpinning for the government to issue social distancing rules, require masks in public and close stores and other venues to slow the spread of the virus.

While such measures are supported by most people in Germany, a vocal minority has staged regular rallies around the country arguing that the restrictions are unconstitutional. The measures are expected to pass both the lower and then upper house of parliament and be quickly signed by Germany's president. Germany has seen 8,33,000 cases and over 13,000 deaths.

