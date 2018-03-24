Berlin restaurant creates record for making pizza topped with over 100 types of cheese

A Berlin restaurant has recently created a record of making the world's 'cheeziest pizza', topped with at least 111 different types of cheese

Representational news

A Berlin restaurant has recently created a record of making the world's 'cheeziest pizza', topped with at least 111 different types of cheese.

The pizza, crafted by an American pizza chef at the Berlin restaurant named Vadoli Pizzeria is topped with 288.6 grams of cheese. The Guinness World Records recognised the feat and was adjourned the 'greatest variety of cheese on a pizza.'

According to Food and Wine, the chef used 111 different types of cheese on the pizza, which he did not even expand to hold that vast collection of melted dairy, but rather kept the size of a regular pie.

Given the small size of the pizza, the American chef carefully measured out the same amount of each cheese to include on the pizza (exactly 2.6 grams). According to the Guinness World Records, he included 'mozzarella, Emmental, Leicestershire red, Comté and Raclette de Chèvre,' among other varieties, on the pizza.

The cheese-packed pizza was then served at an event later, where one guest, who tasted the pizza said that 'each piece tastes different.'

Last month, a town in Michigan in the US claimed to have made the world's largest delivery pizza, while Los Angeles broke the record of baking a 7,000 long pizza in Los Angeles last year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever