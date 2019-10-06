Bernie Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital

Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underwent emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack, his campaign has confirmed. The Vermont Senator, 78, was taken to hospital on Tuesday after complaining of chest pain at a campaign event in Nevada, a news agency quoted campaign officials as saying on Friday. Doctors, Arturo Marchand and Arjun Gururaj, operated on Sanders, to remove a blockage in one of his arteries. They said that "two stents—small mesh tubes used to help keep arteries open—were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion". Marchand and Gururaj added said Sanders’s other arteries were "normal".

