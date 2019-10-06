Bernie Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital
Doctors, Arturo Marchand and Arjun Gururaj, operated on Sanders, to remove a blockage in one of his arteries
Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underwent emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack, his campaign has confirmed. The Vermont Senator, 78, was taken to hospital on Tuesday after complaining of chest pain at a campaign event in Nevada, a news agency quoted campaign officials as saying on Friday. Doctors, Arturo Marchand and Arjun Gururaj, operated on Sanders, to remove a blockage in one of his arteries. They said that "two stents—small mesh tubes used to help keep arteries open—were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion". Marchand and Gururaj added said Sanders’s other arteries were "normal".
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Aaditya Thackeray takes a strong stand against felling of trees at Aarey