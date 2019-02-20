Bernie Sanders ready to feel the Bern once again in 2020

international

Bernie Sanders. Pic/AFP

Washington: Senator Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday he is running for president, launching a second bid for the White House after a surprisingly strong run for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

Sanders, 77, made the announcement in a radio interview in his home state of Vermont. "I wanted to let the people of the state of Vermont know about this first," Sanders said on Vermont Public Radio. The self-described Democratic socialist joins an already crowded field of candidates seeking to take on President Donald Trump and the Republicans in 2020. Sanders gave an outline Tuesday of how he will campaign.

"And what I promise to do is, as I go around the country, is to take the values that all of us in Vermont are proud of — a belief in justice, in community, in grassroots politics, in town meetings — that's what I'm going to carry all over this country," he said.

He called Trump a national embarrassment and a pathological liar. "I also think he is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, somebody who is gaining cheap political points by trying to pick on minorities, often undocumented immigrants," Sanders said.

