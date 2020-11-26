Besharam Bewaffa: Divya Khosla Kumar join hands with Jaani, B Praak; shares poster

Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaad Piya Ki, sung beautifully by Neha Kakkar, turned out to one of the biggest chartbusters of 2019. Not just that, the song garnered more than 370 million views across Youtube and counting! After almost a year, her second single Teri Aankhon Mein released, which had her playing to the gallery once again, albeit in a different way. The latest track too worked its magic and is standing tall with over 125 million views across youtube.

With both Yaad Piya Ki and Teri Aankhon Mein essentially being youth-centric songs, fans have connected with Divya in a huge way. Now, the diva is back with her third single. Titled Besharam Bewaffa, her next track that releases a week from now is all set to surprise her fans once more. Divya shared the first look poster of her upcoming project on her Instagram handle. Take a look:

Jaani and B Praak are back with yet another musical gem after the blockbuster Pachtaoge and Divya plays the role of a young girl yearning for true love given the circumstances she is put in.

The Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial will also be the Satyameva Jayate 2 star's first sad and melancholic number. Intense and power-packed, Besharam Bewaffa is starkly different from her other songs and we can certainly expect top-notch acting from the gorgeous diva in this number.

Besharam Bewaffa is all set to release on November 30.

