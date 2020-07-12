Best 4k TVs under Rs 60K

TCL 65-inch 65P8

TCL 65-inch 4K TV has a host of features, including a Google Assistant and Google Chromecast built in, but it works with Alexa as well. The display panel has a 4K resolution and is capable of HDR 10. The refresh rate is at 60Hz and the response time is 8ms, which may not be ideal for gamers. The thin bezels all around give it a premium feel. The 65P8 has 3 HDMI ports, two USB ports, LAN connector, Optical audio, AV input and a headphones jack. TCL offers an 18-month warranty, which is a good plus.

Price: Rs 52,799.00

Onida Live Genius 2 55UIB1

Onida is not one to be left out of the 4K race, their 55-inch smart TV comes with android built-in. That means you have access to the app store and a whole lot of streaming services including Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and YouTube. You can also stream directly to the TV through Miracast. The most interesting part about the TV is a unique remote. The remote has a full keyboard at the back and functions as an air mouse, which makes surfing and searching for things on this TV easy. The TV has three HDMI ports, an AV input, a LAN port and two USB ports. Onida offers a one-year warranty.

Price: Rs 39,390

OnePlus 55-inch 55U1

The One Plus TV is stunning with its 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio, carbon fibre back panel and its nice hidden cable management system. The 4K screen is not QLED like its previous model, but this one has Dolby vision for better image quality. The screen supports multiple casting standards including Chromecast, Miracast and DLNA. It also has Google Assistant built in so you can just ask for things instead of typing them in. The TV has three HDMI ports, an AV input, optical audio, and two USB ports. The company offers a one-year warranty.

Price: Rs 49,999

Blaupunkt BLA55BU680

The TV with the lowest price on the list is the Blaupunkt. This 4K 55-inch TV costs a little under R30,000. The 4K panel on this TV is capable of doing HDR. The remote comes equipped with an air mouse which means you can point and click at stuff on the TV. This model also has a 60W built-in soundbar, for a boost in TV audio output. You can also cast your content on the screen through the Integrated Miracast feature. The TV has three HDMI ports, two AV inputs, digital audio, a LAN port, a headphones jack and two USB ports. It offers a one-year warranty.

Price: Rs 29,199

VU 65 Inches 65BPX 4K

This is probably one of the cheapest brand name 65-inch TVs available right now. That doesn't mean you are skimping though. The TV has a good display panel capable of 4K, the sound is Dolby digital certified and it has shortcut buttons on the remote for the most popular streaming services. You can cast to the TV using either DLNA or AnyView Cast, you can also use your phone to control the TV. The TV has 3 HDMI ports, an AV input, a LAN port, optical audio, headphone jack and two USB ports. VU offers one year of domestic warranty.

Price: Rs 47,999

Samsung Wondertainment Series 55-inch

Samsung is a well-known brand when it comes to TVs and they have recently launched a range of affordable television sets. The series has voice activation with a choice of Bixby, Google Assistant and Alexa. The 4K screen is HDR capable and has a special processor that makes sure you get the picture. You can also share your phone and laptop screens on the TV. The special Game Enhancer mode optimises performance for gaming, so you can get the best experience. The television has three HDMI ports and two USB ports, optical audio and AV input. Samsung offers one-year warranty on the entire TV and an additional year for the panel alone.Price: R50,990

Price: Rs 50,990

Mi TV 4X

Xiaomi's Mi TV has been delivering value for money TVs for a while now. Mi TV 4X is a great example of this. It delivers a 4K screen capable of HDR, paired with Dolby Audio for great sound. Their Patchwall OS has all the streaming services you would want with a nice search feature to find your content easily across platforms. The Android-based system also has a Chromecast built-in allowing for easy casting from your phone or PC. The TV has three HDMI ports, an AV input, digital audio, a LAN port and a USB port. Mi offers a one-year warranty which can be extended for another year by paying R999 extra.

Price: Rs 34,999

