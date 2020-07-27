BEST and Western Railway's hospital at Mumbai Central discharges 1,000th COVID-19 patient

Western Railway (WR) and BEST marked the recovery of 1,000 COVID-19 patients from their hospitals. WR officials said that on July 25, 2020, the Jagjivan Ram Hospital at Mumbai Central discharged its 1,000th COVID-19 recovered patient.

"WRs Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) was turned into a full-fledged COVID-19 hospital on April 4. While on July 24, the hospital achieved a milestone of discharging a total 1,500 patients, on July 25, its 1,000th fully recovered COVID-19 patient was discharged. JRH has registered a recovery rate of 78 per cent which is the highest among all railway hospitals across the country," WR's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

Thakur said in the 111 days, a total of 1,638 patients have been admitted in JRH. Out of these, 1,253 were admitted as COVID-19 positive patients while the remaining were suspect cases.

While nine cases were referred to other hospitals, the rest of 1,629 were treated in JRH, out of which 54 per cent of the total patients admitted were above 50 years of age. The total number of deaths has been 118. On average, the stay of a COVID-19 patient at JRH has been recorded as 9.4 days. Currently, a total of 141 patients are undergoing treatment, out of which 130 patients are positive while 11 are suspected cases whose test results are yet to come.

Expressing delight, BEST's chief medical officer Dr Anilkumar Singal said, "With the greatest satisfaction and a happy note we would like to share that 1,000th COVID-19 positive BEST employee was discharged."

