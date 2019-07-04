BEST bus minimum fare at Rs 5 gets final approval, to be implemented within a week

national

The far-reaching decision of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) will bring in a sea-change in the way Mumbai's public transport will run

The BEST minimum bus fare is Rs 5. The fare cut proposal was on Wednesday been cleared by the final transport authority, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Transport Authority and the decision will be implemented within a week.

As per the new structure, the Undertaking has revised the base fare at Rs 5 for first 5 km, Rs 10 for 10 km and Rs 15 for 15 km. For AC buses, the fares will range between â¹ 6 and â¹ 25.

After the BEST cleared the proposal on June 25, it was cleared by the BMC on June 27 and the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Transport Authority on Wednesday.

The lowering of fares, (now a rupee per km) and the rise in the fleet will revolutionize public transport scenario in the city with a minimum fare of Rs 5, lower than any share-auto or share-taxi can afford to.

"The proposal has been cleared by the MMRTA and it will take two to three days for them to issue a notification after which the BEST will implement the decision," a BEST spokesperson said.

