BEST chairman Pravin Shinde: Will get more double-deckers in Mumbai, stop dependence on other transporters

A day after taking over as chairman of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, Shiv Sena leader Pravin Shinde told Mid-Day that he will do everything to get more buses in the fleet with more double-deckers and stop dependence on other public transporters.

“It is a matter of concern that BEST has to borrow buses from other public transporters. This needs to stop. My priority is to get more and more buses of our own in the fleet,” Shinde, a corporator from Jogeshwari, said.

“The double-decker fleet has also been depleting. I look forward to addressing that issue as well,” he added.

Following a series of articles highlighted by Mid-Day on the BEST lining up 900 buses for scrap over the next one year in its August 18 edition, followed by an article on August 26 that the double-decker buses had started arriving for scrap at Anik depot, there was an outburst from citizens, with the issue trending on social media.

Outgoing chairman Anil Patankar had promised to initiate the process of getting more double-deckers as well. Shinde was elected as chairman on Tuesday as the Congress party withdrew nomination at the last minute.

“I am proud that BEST has become the lifeline of Mumbai and will do everything to encourage staff and their welfare. At the same time I pay homage to the deceased COVID-19 warriors from the undertaking who have laid down their lives for the cause,” he said.

Seeking support from the BEST administration, Shinde said he hopes to take the undertaking to the next level.

