BEST needs better groundwork to go cashless

The BEST has just over 100 double decker buses in its fleet

Cashless equals to quite clueless when it comes to transactions in BEST buses. Though BEST staff has been told about cashless transactions in the days of this pandemic, commuters have found out that this is not taking place.

The cashless transaction option is stated on the back of seats, and the BEST staff has been given a QR code but unfortunately many do not know how to use it.

There is also apprehension whether it may work and the commuters are usually told to pay in cash. Officials said that this is a work in progress and staff have still to fully understand the nuances of the method.

While one does appreciate that a step has been taken as a response to the pandemic, it would have been good if staff knew exactly what they were supposed to do and there are no grey areas. It is now that we need cashless transactions most, so if staffers were fully equipped to do the job it would have been an ideal situation.

Let us see that we have all the groundwork in place before we launch a new methodology or any kind of transformation moving from the old to the new.

The human factor is prime amid this, for it is the personnel which is going to implement the change. Technology must surely be in place, but human beings must be fully aware, able and equipped to drive this change.

We do not limit this to buses, but other areas too, where we often see announcements of new ways of doing certain things, but either the machinery breaks down, or staffers are clueless about the change and how to go about it.

This means clarity, communication and of course, knowledge, which is all-important. Groundwork is the foundation, have a strong base for change and then, build on it.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news