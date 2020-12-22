Best of 2020: Mid-Day's Top 5 Recipes

Every year we bring to you diverse recipes by chefs as well as home chefs. Some dishes are traditional, while the others are experimental. As the eventful year comes to an end, we’ve rounded up a list of interesting yet simple recipes out of our archives for you to try.



Cheat Marzipan by Bonnie D'Silva

Ingredients



150 gram cashew nuts, chopped 250 gram icing sugar (can be substituted with powdered sugar)

Rosewater

Method

-Grind cashew and icing sugar together, sift to get fine powder.

-Add rose water a little at a time and knead to make a smooth ball. You can either shape it like an egg with your hands or use a mould.

-Decorate with small fondant flowers.

Chingri diye Kalmi Shak (Stir Fried Water Spinach with Prawns) by Chef Saby



Ingredients

1 bunch young tender kalmi shak/water Spinach

100 grams of fresh prawns [small], deveined

6-7 chopped garlic cloves

1 broken dry red chilli

1/2 teaspoon panch phodan/kalonji

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon mustard oil

Salt to taste

Method

-Wash kalmi shak properly in running water and drain excess water and finely chopped the water spinach.

-Take the kalmi shak in a pan/kadhai and add salt.

-Then cook uncovered on medium flame till the extra moisture evaporates or it becomes dry. Stir in between.

-Heat mustard oil in another pan.

-Add panch phodan and broken dry red chilli to the hot oil. Let the panch phodan splutter.

-Add the chopped garlic and poppy seeds. Stir till garlic turns golden brown.

-Add the prawns and stir fry till they are half cooked.

-Add cooked shak to this. Stir for some seconds and remove from flame.

-It's ready to serve. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Kobichi Vadi by Chef Rashmi Patkar

Yield: 15 to 20 cubes



Ingredients



1 cup cabbage (grated or finely chopped)

1 big onion (finely chopped)

1-1/2 cups besan

2 tbsp rice flour

1/2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp asafoetida powder (hing)

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 cup coriander leaves (chopped)

2 tsp ginger garlic and green chilli paste

1 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Method

-Take the finely chopped cabbage in a large plate.

-Add all the other ingredients, except water, one by one, and mix well.

-Now, add water to get a thick idli batter-like consistency; adjust the besan and water accordingly if required.

-Cover and keep it aside for 10 to 15 minutes.

-Spread out the batter in a greased plate and steam it for 15 to 20 minutes depending on the width of the plate.

-Keep checking if it's cooked by inserting a knife or a toothpick. Once done, allow it to cool.

-Cut it into cubes, and either shallow fry or deep fry on both sides till it's crisp and golden. Serve as a starter or snack.

Cardamom pannacotta with crushed Parle-G by Chef Manish Khanna



Ingredients

500 ml fresh cream

3/4 cardamom pods

75 grams sugar

10 grams gelatin

40 ml water

1 packet Parle-G

Method

-Crush the cardamom pods and add to cream, heat till it reaches a boil.

-Add sugar and stir till dissolved.

-Remove from flame and strain to remove the crushed cardamom pods.

-Take 40 ml water and add the gelatin to it and keep aside for 5 mins for it to bloom.

-Heat in microwave till the gelatin dissolves.-Add to pannacotta mix and stir till well-mixed.

-Pour in glasses and set in fridge for a couple of hours.

-Crush the Parle-G on top and enjoy.



Chhanar Jilipi by Maumita Paul

Ingredients

200 grams paneer (cottage cheese)

2 tbsp milk

2 tbsp semolina

1.5 tbsp plain flour

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Pinch of baking powder

2-3 green cardamom

2 tbsp ghee

Oil for frying

For the sugar syrup

1 cup sugar

2 cups water

Method

-Soak the semolina in milk, keep aside.

-Take paneer in a bowl and crumble it using your fingers. Add soaked semolina, flour, baking powder, 2 tsp ghee, and cardamom powder.

-Knead the dough well (approximately eight to ten minutes) till it becomes smooth and your palm seems a bit oily.

-Tear apart small balls from the dough and roll them gently using your palms to form a cylindrical rope. Lift both ends of the dough gently and give it a spiral shape.

-Heat ghee and oil in a deep fry pan and fry the jilipis over a medium flame. You must ensure that the oil shouldn’t be too cold or too hot. Once they are golden brown, take the jilipis off the heat and drain on an absorbent towel. Keep aside.

-To make the sugar syrup, add water in a pan with sugar and crushed cardamoms. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil till it thickens. Your syrup is ready, when you can feel the thickness by dipping your finger.

-Add the fried jilipis to the syrup. Cover and allow them to rest for a minimum of 2-3 hours for the jilipis to soak the sugar syrup.

-Serve it warm or at room temperature.

