Best of La Liga on social media: Suarez's Altetico signing, El Sadar is back

From Luis Suarez's transfer to Ansu Fati’s big week, several storylines from across LaLiga have sparked interaction and engagement on social media in the past few days.

Welcoming a superstar signing

Atletico de Madrid have pulled off one of the transfers of the summer by bringing in Luis Suárez from Barcelona. The story created a buzz around the world and Atleti made the most of the signing on social media. When the Uruguayan netted a brace on his debut, the club’s delight was clear for all to see!

Welcome back, El Sadar

Osasuna have been carrying out redevelopment work on their El Sadar stadium this year after fans voted for upgrades to be carried out. Los Rojillos had played their first two fixtures of the season away from home, but were ready to return to El Sadar this weekend for their clash against Levante. In the build-up to that match, the club shared several beautiful photos of their new-and-improved ground.

♥ï¸ Vertical and beautiful.



ðï¸ This is El Sadar. pic.twitter.com/bEUVp9owu6 — C. A. OSASUNA (@caosasuna_en) September 26, 2020

Enjoying a week of twos

This has been a big week for Ansu Fati. First, the 17-year-old officially became a member of Barcelona’s first team and was told he’d be taking the no. 22 shirt. Ansu wasted no time making his mark on the new season, scoring twice against Villarreal to further spark ‘Ansu mania’ around the world.

¡Muy feliz de ser oficialmente jugador del primer equipo! ¡A por muchos buenos momentos con el 2ï¸â£2ï¸â£! Força Barça!ðµð´ https://t.co/HoPrhB4Ht0 — Ansu Fati (@ANSUFATI) September 23, 2020

Backing the fight against climate change

Real Betis have joined the ‘Climate Pledge’, making a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040. After agreeing to form part of this initiative, Los Verdiblancos took to social media to raise awareness.

We are proud to continue demonstrating our commitment to fight against climate change ððð³ https://t.co/aHPP1PNktP — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) September 24, 2020

Joining Common Goal

Huesca goalkeeper Andrés Fernández has pledged to start donating one percent of his salary to a charity as part of the Common Goal community. He’ll be working to support Slum Soccer, an organisation in India that uses football to tackle homelessness and to promote education.

Through his desire to drive social change through â½ï¸@AndresFdez86's will pledge his1â£% to @slumsoccer.



In doing so, the #LaLiga shot stopper will help support the organisation in using the game to combat homelessness & promote education across ð®ð³ — Common Goal (@CommonGoalOrg) September 24, 2020

