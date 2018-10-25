Best of the fests

things-to-do

We present a round-up of the best music festivals across the country so you can end your year on a high

Jodhpur RIFF

Don’t dilly-dally in booking your flight tickets for this one. Jodhpur RIFF is already in progress, with the next four days in the gorgeous environs of Mehrangarh Fort involving a musical extravaganza that gives indigenous Rajasthani musicians their due. There are also a host of global musicians who represent the traditional sounds of their country, such as Ana Pinhal, a fado artiste from Portugal. But again, the time to act is now.

On October 24 to 28

At In and around Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Log on to jodhpurriff.org

Echoes of Earth

Bengaluru hosts this annual sustainable festival that will play host to an artiste who’s become a fan favourite in India after he toured the country last year. French Kiwi Juice aka FKJ is a multi-instrumentalist whose sound also incorporates soothing electronica. Him apart, the line-up includes other international outfits such as Stavroz and Dusky, and home-grown acts, like Dualist Inquiry and Malfnktion.

On December 1 and 2

At Kuduragere, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Log on to echoesofearth.com

Swathi Sangeetholsavam

Not everyone is a fan of rock, electronic or other forms of western music. Some would rather listen to the soothing strains of Indian classical. And they can head down to Thiruvananthapuram for a 10-day festival that pays tribute to Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma, the former Maharaja of Travancore and a great patron of the arts, who was an accomplished musician himself. And the fact that the event takes place in the open grounds of a palace only adds to its charm.

On January 4 to 13, 2019

At Kuthiramalika Palace, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Log on to keralatourism.org

Hornbill Festival

One of the most illustrious festivals of the Northeast, Hornbill showcases the local culture of Nagaland in all its myriad forms. The different tribes of the state showcase their unique folk dances, songs and art. One of the musical highlights is the rock concert that takes place in the evening, which attracts bands from all over the country.

On December 1 to 10

At Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, Nagaland.

Log on to hornbillfestival.com

Magnetic Fields

This fest is held at Alsisar Mahal. That makes it one of the most picturesque venues for electronic music in the country. And the stellar line-up this year includes British selector Joy Orbison and indie mainstay Peter Cat Recording Co.

On December 14, 15 and 16 AT Alsisar Mahal, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

Log on to magneticfields.in

Sunburn

Along with Enchanted Valley Carnival, Sunburn holds the flag high for EDM. It’s featured everyone from Carl Cox to Paul Van Dyk to Above & Beyond. The line-up for this year hasn’t been announced yet. But rest assured that it will feature at least one top international DJ.

On December 29, 30 and 31

At Oxford Golf Resort, Bavdhan, Pune, Maharashtra.

Log on to sunburn.in

MYSA

This one is as much of a weekend getaway from Mumbai as it is about the music. It is the event’s inaugural edition, in a destination that overlooks a valley, with a water body thrown in the picture and Matteo from the massive DJ duo Chinese Man playing a headlining role.

On November 17 and 18

At Forest Hills at Tala, Raigad, Maharashtra.

Log on to insider.in

NH7 Weekender, Pune

Ever since it heralded a new era for rock music in India in 2010, the line-up announcement for NH7 Weekender has been one of the most anticipated fixtures of the musical calendar. And this year sees the return of Joe Satriani, who will share the stage with Haitus Kaiyote, The Contortionist and Nightmares on Wax, among others.

On December 7 to 9

At Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune, Maharashtra.

Log on to insider.in

