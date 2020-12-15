Best online stores for Christmas decor

Trees

It's important to pick the right tree as it's the centrepiece of your decor. This online store offers an assortment of realistic artificial trees (pine, fir, or spruce) in many sizes. If you're pressed for time, it also offers fibre optic trees that emit light from the needles. To recreate the magic of a White Christmas, pick a white flocked tree whose branches have glistening piles of imitation snow. Trade in plastic fairy lights for a sturdier and environmentally-conscious option. Opt for origami buntings made from paper and wired in soft metal. With an attached battery setup, these portable lights will light up a quiet corner at home as effortlessly as it will liven up your tree.

Log on to: trinitychristmas.in (for trees)

Cost: Rs 3,950 onwards

Log on to: brownliving.in (for lights)

Cost: Rs 450

Stars

Although the city may be overcast with rain clouds for the moment, you can still replicate the warm glow of Christmas Eve with these twinkling paper stars. Lightweight and sustainable, you can use them to spruce up your home when you need to pack away your tree.

Log on to: nicobar.com

Cost: Rs 1,250 for three

Nativity set

The first nativity scene is believed to have been created by Saint Francis of Assisi, in a bid to associate Christmas with the worship of Christ than with materialism and gift giving. Created with the original cast of humans and animals in Biblical roles, this depiction has since become another mainstay of the festive season. This online store offers life-like handcrafted nativity sets, which range in size from 3.5 to 14 inches. We thought the nativity lantern was an interesting take on the theme.

Log on to: santastores.in

Cost: Rs 1,350 onwards

Baubles

Those keen to trade in glitter for more sustainable cheer for this year's festivities will welcome this range of handmade cotton trinkets. These pieces can be used to decorate the Christmas tree or strung around the home. Adorned with traditional prints and sheesha or mirror-work embroidery, we love that these tinsel ornaments can easily be washed and reused for next Christmas and later.

Log on to: okhai.org

Cost: Rs 750 (for a pack of six)

