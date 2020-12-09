Best Online Stores to buy Vintage Decor

Vintage has been the biggest trend of the past decade. Safe to say, aesthetic has been one of the most significant factors influencing our purchases in the Instagram-era. Combined with the charm of nostalgia, the chic vintage aesthetic has drawn many admirers. Considering the increased amount of time we’ve been spending indoors, it is high time to infuse our homes with this enviable aesthetic. This holiday season, we’ve rounded up five home-grown brands that are offering an extensive range of vintage home decor and curios. Check out the best online stores for vintage decor across India from the comfort of your homes and give your home a vintage makeover.

First Impressions

Among the best online home decor stores in India, The Decor Kart has several products that are inspired by vintage design. One can find here elegant vases and decorative pieces made out of porcelain that is reminiscent of oriental design. The Delhi-based brand also offers an interesting collection of oil paintings mirroring Impressionist themes and classic Victorian wall plates. Their most interesting offerings are a bevy of tin signs and wall mounted wooden bottle openers that will transform your home bar.

Log onto https://thedecorkart.com/



Light it up

Known for its extensive range of home decor pieces, Home Sake is the go-to brand for those who are looking for value-for-money options. From retro to abstract vintage décor, the online store truly has it all. Their vintage lamps and chandeliers are particularly attractive, be it their usage of Edison bulbs or the classic cone lamps. Think of the uncountable cafes you have seen these chandeliers against exposed red brick? It can be argued, there is hardly anything more popular than Edison bulbs hanging from ropes when it comes to vintage design. Another one of Home Sake’s specialities is decorative bird cages that can really add a splash of colour to your home.

Log onto https://www.homesake.in/

Trunks and toys



Every vintage decor brand on this list has a different vibe and speciality. Among its list of offerings, Jodhpur-based ArtLivo has a unique collection of vintage toys, trunks, and kitchenware. All of their products are handcrafted by acclaimed artisans and craftsmen, be it a spice box, abacus, or treasure chest. One can also find here home decor pieces inspired by the Victorian era. Each piece is curated by specialized artisans to ensure design integrity as well as quality. Your home is a reflection of your personality, and these statement pieces can truly add a touch of vintage to your spaces in no time. Their Christmas collection is worth a look as well.



Log onto https://www.artlivo.com/



Storyteller



If you are fond of history and believe that time gives an object character, The Antique Store is the vintage home decor brand you were looking for. With the aim of retelling narratives through the lens of objects, The Antique Store offers a delightful collection of vintage artefacts, curios, and home decor pieces. Some of the curios on offer include kitchenware, lanterns, ornamental ink pots, flasks, metal miniature cars, even a decorative axe. These eclectic decor pieces can really take you back in time. One must make a purchase request on the site to be able to buy the one-of-a-kind objects that are limited in supply.



Log onto https://theantiquestory.com/



Decadence manifested



Working with over 100 local artisans from the country; Fabuliv is constantly churning out a diverse range of home decor products. While each product is quality-driven and made to suit varied preferences, the brand’s main aim is to make the experience of decorating a house seamless. Travellers will love their vintage decorative globes that are sturdy and eye-catching. Their trinket boxes and jewellery organizers are as functional as they are beautiful. Make sure to check out their decorative bottle sets that add an element of glamour to your home bar instantly.



Log onto https://www.fabuliv.com/

