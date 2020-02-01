BEST planning to increase power tariff by 2-5 per cent

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking is mulling increasing the electricity tariffs by about two to five per cent. The BEST charges about R5.18 for 300 units of electricity.

BEST's electricity unit supplies power to the entire Island city. It claimed that the tariff hike was to compensate for the inter-state transmission charges.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray wrote to Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission to not entertain BEST's request as it is utilising its profits to support its transport unit, which is illegal.

The letter said that the regulatory body should issue instructions to stop the internal transfer and irregularities. "Why should the citizens of Mumbai be burdened to help the loss-making transport unit? Not just this, even the BMC is helping BEST with funds so there is no need for an increase in electricity charges," the letter read.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, "The electricity unit is in profit and there is no need for increasing their charges.

