As a pleasant chilly spell takes over Mumbai, it can dictate our tastes and preferences, be it our consumption of endless pots of tea or tucking into juicy momos. Rum is the quintessential winter beverage that many of us reach out to, every year the mercury drops. The city’s many exciting bars are serving some delightful rum cocktails for those who appreciate a burst of flavours in their mouths. We have rounded up a list of the best rum cocktails in Mumbai for you to try.





Best of both worlds

If you have always wondered how well two very distinctive alcohols mix, find out with the Trappist Monk (Rs 645) at Woodside Inn. Known for its scrumptious burgers, this all day diner takes on the mighty task of mixing two classics- Old Monk and Jagermeister. While the former dominates, the latter’s bitter-sweetness adds depth to the cocktail and honey syrup lends the perfect amount of density and sweetness. This one simply cannot be missed.

AT: Multiple Outlets (Colaba, Bandra, and Oshiwara)

TIME: 11:30 AM- 11:30 PM, Tuesday- Sunday

CALL: 9619434911 (Colaba)

Activated cocktail



Many of us might have possibly experienced an Old Monk phase while in college. The Irish House is responsible for popularising the Irish Pub experience across the country. With multiple establishments in Mumbai, they continue serving the most interesting beverages. The Dark Monk (Rs 325) has a base of dark rum with fresh pineapple juice and activated charcoal. Activated charcoal is a hot commodity in the fitness circles and found in juices, even face masks, but never in a cocktail. Try it for yourself!



AT: Multiple Outlets (Lower Parel, Bandra, Thane, and more)

TIME: 1 PM- 11 PM, Monday- Sunday

CALL: 8879660060 (Lower Parel)

LOG ONTO: https://www.theirishhouse.in/

Frozen indulgence



Another classic on the list, the Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri (Rs 420) at Mockingbird Cafe is no less than an indulgence. The sweetness of the strawberry puree intermingles with white rum and lemon leaving you with an excellent sweet and sour aftertaste. Having a frozen cocktail today is similar to having an ice-cream even when it’s cold. We probably shouldn’t but it feels so much better.

AT: 80, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

TIME: 10 AM- 11:30 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 8047483062

LOG ONTO: http://mockingbirdcafebar.com/

Read Also: 5 Cocktail Recipes Inspired by Old Monk

An ode to the city

The Bombay Colada (Rs 295) at Madeira and Mime is a flurry of flavours. With a base of dark rum, the cocktail has jaggery, pineapple, roasted coriander, and tamarind. Safe to say this cocktail balances the strong notes of rum with its sweeter components. Madeira and Mime is your friendly neighbourhood bar and cafe where hearing and speech impaired staff will serve you continental finger food and your favourite drinks ensuring your experience is nothing short of pleasing.

AT: Trans Ocean House, Hiranandani Business Park, Lake Boulevard, Powai

TIME: 12-11 PM, Monday-Sunday

CALL: 9987795161

LOG ONTO: http://madeiraandmime.com/



Classic at best



One simply cannot make a list about rum cocktails and skip out on Mojito. The classic rum cocktail, with its origins in Cuba, has made it big all across the globe. Made with rum, mint leaves, lime, soda, and sugar, mojito is served by most bars in Mumbai. Canto goes a step ahead and serves it in multiple flavours (Rs 420): orange, watermelon, pomegranate, and lime. You will surely be spoilt for choice in this Instagram worthy cafe.



AT: 534, SVP Road, Hughes Road, Opera House, Charni Road

TIME: 12- 11 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 7507232725



Experimental infusion



With outlets across the country, Social is known for its fusion food and innovative drinks. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that they have a rum cocktail that warrants discussion as well. Their Moonshine (Rs 325) infuses amla and ginger with dark and white rums. The unheard-of combination sounds unimaginable at first but is enough to peak our interests. The establishment’s repute and quirky menu make this complex cocktail appealing.

AT: Multiple Outlets (Lower Parel, Bandra, Colaba, and more)

TIME: 10 AM- 11:30 PM, Monday- Sunday

CALL: 7506394239 (Colaba)

LOG ONTO: https://www.socialoffline.in/CapitalSocialBKC/

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news