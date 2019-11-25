Best-selling author Apurva Purohit launches Delhi chapter of second book- Lady, you're the boss!

New Delhi: Post the success of her first book - Lady, You're Not a Man! Apurva Purohit launched the Delhi chapter of her much talked about second book - LADY, YOU'RE THE BOSS at The Oxford Bookstore amidst a power-packed audience.

The event kick-started with the author talking about various aspects from the book followed by a book reading session. To add to the fervour of the evening, the book lovers also witnessed an interesting fireside chat with between Apurva Purohit and Sairee Chahal, Founder & CEO, Sheroes. The Boss lady’s engaged in a thought-provoking conversation about how women often minimize themselves, suffer from the imposter syndrome and settle for less than what they’re capable of etc.

On the launch of the Delhi chapter of her second book, Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group, commented “In a lot of ways, this is my memo to all the women out there exhorting them to stay the course, no matter the odds. I strongly believe that woman need to celebrate how far they have travelled, and this book is definitely a guide to further enhance their corporate journey. I hope Lady You’re the Boss encourages and inspires women to reach out for the sky and achieve their full potential.”

Apurva Purohit also shed light on how women are entering the workforce in unprecedented numbers today; however, they struggle to balance the dual pressures of a career and family. Additionally, they have to contend with social stresses as well as their own conditioning from childhood which forces them to minimize themselves.

Armed with a lifetime of careful observation, countless encounters with women professional’s leaders, and coupled with her own inimitable touch-in-cheek sense of satire and wit, the book is a powerful reminder of what makes good leaders, along with being a practical guide for women professionals.

Published by Westland Publications (an Amazon company), the book authored by Apurva draws from her personal experiences and compiles an essential action plan for women to persevere and reclaim their true potential in the face of social prejudices as well as subconscious biases.

