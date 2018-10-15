Best source proteins for vegetarians

health-fitness

Here are some of the best available protein options for all the vegetarians

Representational picture

Many vegetarian people get worried about their protein sources but all they need to do is a bit of brainstorming and finding the best source and that can be done by simply gaining or enhancing the knowledge of what they are eating i.e. The nutritional power of the food they consume.

Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director Atmantan Wellness Centre lists some of the best available protein options for all the vegetarians

Legumes, beans, lentils: All the beans legumes, lentils are an excellent source of protein and one must add them to their meal plans. For example, a cup of kidney beans will give you 13.5 grams of protein.

Quinoa and whole grains: Whole grains are another great source of protein and quinoa topping them all possess 18grams of protein per 100grams. It’s a powerhouse itself that can be had in almost all the meals in form of salads main courses or even snacks.

Seitan: It's not very popular but to tell you this is the main protein present in wheat that's made from gluten.it has a meat-like texture and thus is a great substitute to it.

Edamame, tofu, tempeh: Soybeans have been considered a great source of protein always and this three protein packed foods are again a great source of veg protein as they contain 10- 15 grams of protein per 100grams.

Nutritional yeast: This is the deactivated strain of the Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast and packs a punch of protein, about 14grams of protein in just 28 grams of serving and its plant-based.

Sprulina: This is a nutritional powerhouse and packs a punch of protein, in just 2 tablespoon it has 8 grams of protein.

Nuts and seeds: Peanuts, almonds and cashew nuts along with seeds like sesame and sunflower contain protein and can be used as a snack after a workout or on an occasional basis.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates