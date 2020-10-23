Best South Indian Food in Matunga

Matunga is lined with numerous South Indian food joints which have managed to retain their charm and serve traditional food in the ever evolving food-scape of Mumbai. With the passing of the owner, K Narayanaswami fondly known as Chandran, and scion of Mani’s Lunch Home, a legacy comes to an end. Let’s look at five of the city’s most loved South Indian eateries in Matunga, where Mani’s was originally located before it shifted to Chembur after they had to relocate.

Authentic flavours



Currently offering deliveries only, Cafe Madras is among the most well-known South Indian joints in Matunga. They serve a wide variety of rice dishes and speciality dosas. Raagi Masala Dosa (Rs 65) packs a punch while their fluffy Neer Dosa (Rs 45) melts in your mouths. For those who are fond of Upma, Cafe Madras serves a flavourful Upma Podi (Rs 45).

AT: 38 B, Circle House, King's Circle Near Maheshwari Udyan, Matunga East

TIME: Tuesday- Sunday 7:30 AM- 8 PM, Closed on Mondays

CALL: 4014419

Humble and traditional



Another humble eatery that serves traditional South Indian fare, Anand Bhavan is the place to come if you are looking to have a simple dosa and coffee sort of a meal. A must try here is the Ulundu Dosa (Rs 70) and Onion Pesret (Rs 80). You can also ask about their daily specials which include several sweet dishes as well. Usually overflowing with customers, Anand Bhavan is open for deliveries only as of now.

AT: 461/A, Ram Niwas, Maheshwari Udyan, Ambedkar Road, Matunga East

TIME: Monday- Sunday 1:30-5 PM

CALL: 401574

Breakfast king

The most renowned breakfast hub in the vicinity, Ram Ashreya is known for its steaming vadas. Only open for dine-in, their breakfast items are meant to be had fresh. Their speciality dish is the Pudina Batata Vada (Rs 45), while Medu Vada (Rs 45) and Mysore Uttapam (Rs 80) are a hit among patrons. They also serve Jain Mysore Dosa (Rs 70) for those with dietary restrictions.

AT: Bhandarkar Road, Matunga East

TIME: Monday- Sunday 7 AM- 9 PM

CALL: 4102623



Street-side goodness

Open for dine-in as well as deliveries, Ayappan Idli Stall serves the fluffiest idlis. Their Podi Idli (Rs 94) is a welcome burst of flavour in your mouth. Dosa lovers can feast on their Dil Kush Dosa (Rs 156), which is cooked to perfection and topped with ample cheese and mayonnaise. For adventurous eaters, they also offer a twist on the classic with fusion dishes such as Pav Bhaji Dosa (Rs 125) and Chinese Roll Dosa (Rs 78).



AT: Shop 7, Plot 21, Ground Floor, Bhaudaji Road, Bharat Mansion, Near SIES High School, Matunga East

TIME: Monday- Sunday 8 AM- 9 PM

CALL: 9969514147

Specialities galore



Arya Bhavan is the ideal place to come if you are fond of idlis. Their specialities include Thaat Idli (Rs 95), Brahmin Idli (Rs 95), and Kanchipuram Idli (Rs 81). They also serve a host of spinach based dosas such as the Palak Paneer Masala Dosa (Rs 152). Appam with Coconut Stew (Rs 76) and Pineapple Sheera (Rs 86) are highly recommended. Arya Bhavan is currently welcoming guests for dine-in and offering deliveries as well.



AT: Shop 9 and 10, Bhanujyoti Building, Opposite LBS Market, Matunga East

TIME: Monday-Sunday 7 AM- 10 PM

CALL: +912224159449

