BEST strike in Mumbai: High court issues ultimatum to striking workers

HC asks striking BEST workers to decide by Wednesday morning, but protesters and government negotiators unable to find common ground

The BEST staff has struck work for the ninth day today

The high court on Monday told the BEST workers' union to take a decision on withdrawing their strike and report to the court by Wednesday morning. The strike enters the ninth day today. The high court-appointed committee that submitted its report, recommended immediate withdrawal of the strike, a time-bound, 10-point increment in salary starting February, no retrenchment and the start of negotiations for a new agreement.



Shashank Rao, president, BEST Sanyukta Kamgar Kruti Samiti

BEST Sanyukta Kamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS) president Shashank Sharad Rao took a workers' rally at Wadala on Tuesday evening and alleged that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had told the chief minister not to intervene. "Why is the state government not intervening? If the financial recommendations of the high court-appointed committee are accepted, it will kill the BEST worker. The strike will continue till an amicable solution is found," Rao said.

"The 10-point increment in salary does not mean anything. It means simply Rs 2,500 per month. The workers' wages are lower than the minimum notified wages and is being done by a government body," activist Sandhya Gokhale said.

Vidyadhar Date, founder of citizens forum Aamchi Mumbai Aaamchi BEST, said, "It is a plot to show the BEST as a loss-making body and citizens need to unite against this.

