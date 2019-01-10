BEST strike, Ola-Uber strike, Maratha protests and other shutdowns that hit Mumbai hard

national

From transport union strikes to protests by communities demanding reservations, Mumbai in the recent past has witnessed a few protest rallies and strikes which have impacted the lives of the common man. Here's a look

BEST bus strike in Mumbai

The BEST bus employees' indefinite strike entered into its third day with lakhs of commuters in Mumbai getting affected. Nearly 32,000 BEST employees are on an indefinite strike since Tuesday over various demands, including higher salaries and merger of the budget of the loss-making undertaking with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai in the recent past has witnessed a few protest rallies and strikes which have impacted the lives of the common man. From transport union strikes to protests by communities demanding reservations, the city has been hit hard by these shutdowns.

Here is a look at strikes which have caused inconvenience to the citizens of Mumbai Ola and Uber drivers, with support from the NCP-led union, went on an indefinite strike on October 22, 2018 in two phases inconveniencing commuters in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other nearby areas.

The strike was called off for the second time on November 20 after the intervention of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who assured the union that he would convene a meeting with the driver partners and union leaders post the winter session.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates