BEST's old double-deckers will be replaced by new ones

In his first reaction to the issue, BEST Chairman Anil Patankar on Thursday intervened in the double decker scrapping debate raised by mid-day, and clarified that the bus numbers will not be brought down.

"I want to assure everyone that there is no plan to do away with double deckers. We may scrap older buses and a few routes here and there due to new bridges and flyovers, but I promise you that the number of double deckers in the fleet will remain the same," Anil Ramchandra Patankar told mid-day. "The ones scrapped will be replaced with new ones and the numbers will be kept the same," he said.

Reader's protest

Following an article by mid-day on the BEST lining up 900 buses for scrap over the next one year in its August 18 edition, and an article on August 26 that the double decker buses had started arriving for scrap at Anik depot, there was an huge feedback and emotional outburst from citizens, with the issue trending on social media.

"What a filthy shame... removing history, erasing landmarks, renaming roads and doing petty politics. This is all that politicians indulge in. Despite reports and public sentiments, the spoilt and power-hungry politicians are blind," an angry citizen tweeted.

"A few months ago, I hopped into a double decker to feel it, ride it. Had a premonition that they may go away soon," said an emotional Sanjay Singhal.

Nostalgic trips

"Miss my office commute from Kurla to Santacruz onboard 313, I specifically used to wait for the double decker and run to grab the first seat on the upper deck!! Only memories remain now," said Vishal Firke.



Anil Patankar, BEST chairman

Many put up nostalgic videos and photos of the double decker buses and trips, saying that the BEST needs to do everything to save the fleet.

"The BMC, the state government, NGOs, industrialists, etc. should come together to save this heritage transport model of Mumbai. If not altogether, at least in some specific parts of Mumbai, especially from the tourist angle," another reader, Sunil Kejriwal, said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news