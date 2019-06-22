BEST's proposal of 37 special buses for women delayed

national

The BEST Undertaking's proposal of ordering 37 special made-to-order buses for women under the Maharashtra government's Tejaswini scheme has been delayed yet again. The proposal had been brought last year, but the Shiv Sena had objected to it following a controversy over bus contracts.

A proposal to the effect was brought in the committee meeting on Friday but was not discussed.

The Maharashtra government formulated the Tejaswini scheme to ease the difficulties faced on public transport by women commuters during the journey in major cities. Under the scheme, the government plans to distribute 300 new buses to various cities, including Mumbai, worth Rs 90 crore.

Under the original scheme, 30 buses have been planned to be procured by the BEST at a cost of Rs 11 crore, but with additional available funds, the BEST is now procuring 37 buses.

These non-AC, midibuses will run exclusively for women once procured.

