Bethenny Frankel spends Christmas on healing retreat with boyfriend

Bethenny Frankel celebrated Christmas in the Dominican Republic with her new boyfriend

Bethenny Frankel

TV personality Bethenny Frankel celebrated Christmas in the Dominican Republic with her new boyfriend. On Tuesday, Frankel, 48, shared two photos of herself with real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon.

"Bye bye Dominican Republic. What a beautiful country of people," she captioned the image, adding the hashtag #healingretreat, reports people.com. In the first shot, Frankel and Bernon could be seen smiling while enjoying cocktails with the view of the ocean. In the second photo, the couple posed for a selfie wearing matching sunglasses.

The pictures also marked the first time Frankel made their relationship on Instagram official. Frankel's relaxing vacation comes just a week after "The Real Housewives of New York City" star suffered a nearly-fatal allergic reaction to fish.

In August, the Skinnygirl mogul's on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead of a suspected overdose in his Trump Tower apartment. He was 51.

