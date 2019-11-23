Betrayal of people's mandate: Congress on Maharashtra govt formation
Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticized about Maharashtra govt formation.
New Delhi: The Congress hit out at Devendra Fadnavis being sworn-in as the Maharashtra chief minister on Saturday, saying it was a "betrayal of people's mandate". The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with the BJP's Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.
"This is called betrayal of people's mandate and giving contract for killing democracy," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet. He also tagged media reports on allegations of Ajit Pawar's involvement in scams. Earlier, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi expressed surprise at the political developments in Maharashtra and said the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena negotiations took too long as the window was grabbed by "fast movers".
"Surreal what I read about Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly and personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. Pawarji tussi great ho," he said in a tweet.
