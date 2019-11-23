MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Betrayal of people's mandate: Congress on Maharashtra govt formation

Updated: Nov 23, 2019, 11:14 IST | PTI | New Delhi

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticized about Maharashtra govt formation.

Randeep Singh Surjewala. Picture courtesy: Randeep Singh Surjewala's Twitter account
Randeep Singh Surjewala. Picture courtesy: Randeep Singh Surjewala's Twitter account

New Delhi: The Congress hit out at Devendra Fadnavis being sworn-in as the Maharashtra chief minister on Saturday, saying it was a "betrayal of people's mandate". The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with the BJP's Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.

"This is called betrayal of people's mandate and giving contract for killing democracy," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet. He also tagged media reports on allegations of Ajit Pawar's involvement in scams. Earlier, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi expressed surprise at the political developments in Maharashtra and said the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena negotiations took too long as the window was grabbed by "fast movers".

"Surreal what I read about Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly and personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. Pawarji tussi great ho," he said in a tweet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

ajit pawardevendra fadnavisbharatiya janata partynationalist congress partycongressnational news

Congress has no role in J&K govt formation: Azad

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK