Better public transport can help ease traffic flow

Here's a number one that is no fun. Traffic flow in Mumbai is the worst in the world while Delhi is close behind at fourth position, according to a new report detailing the traffic situation in 56 countries. In Mumbai, the journey during rush hour takes 65 per cent longer. In Delhi it is 58 per cent longer, the report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom said on Tuesday.

According to the report, "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers expecting to spend an average of 65 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic.

Next in the global rankings are Bogota (63 per cent), Lima (58 per cent), New Delhi (58 per cent) and Moscow (56 per cent), making up the top five most congested cities in the world."

This makes it more important for us to see an upgrade in public transport facilities in order to make more people in the city opt for them. We have spent substantially on trains, but Railways must work on constant improvisation. Commuters have a role to play, too. Stopping trains, known as 'rail roko', needs to be eased, as there are other ways

to protest.

Railway property has to be treated with respect. Ticketless travel must stop and so must cheating, like commuting in the first class with a second class ticket. This is to acknowledge that while Railways has the onus of ramping up the service, the commuter has to keep up their share of the bargain too.

Reinvent the big red bus, the BEST. At a recent meet, an expert said that BEST is now slowly going to become a feeder service for the Metro. Arrest the problems and make BEST a go-to option for Mumbaikars.

The rains make traffic snarls worse. This report may force experts to look beyond one season and at the larger picture.

Focus on public transport, it is one way to knock off Mumbai from taking the top spot on this unfortunate podium.

