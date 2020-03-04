Better saaf than sorry: Amul raises awareness about Coronavirus prevention

In an attempt to raise awareness about the novel coronavirus which has claimed over 3000 lives to date, dairy brand Amul's new doodle is urging people to adopt healthy hygiene practices.

The dairy brand's iconic cartoon, on its Twitter timeline, featured the Amul girl rinsing her hands in a washbasin.

Asserting the famous proverb 'Prevention is better than cure,' the text on the doodle read, "Better saaf than sorry."

"#Amul Topical: Precautions against the Coronavirus!" the dairy brand tweeted.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates