Better safe than sorry! Varun Dhawan undertakes COVID-19 test before he starts shooting

On Friday, Varun Dhawan undertook a COVID-19 test. It was a precautionary measure, ahead of his return to the studios due to the rising virus cases on film and television sets. It appears to have been done in the confines of his home. The actor shared pictures of his swab test. He urged fans to maintain physical distancing and wear a mask. "Do gaz ki doori aur mask zaroori," wrote Dhawan.

On the professional front, Varun will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1, which is directed by his father David Dhawan. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Varun was last seen on the big screen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi among others.

Speaking about the actor's personal life, Varun Dhawan has been in a relationship with Natasha Dalal for quite some time, but the actor prefers being guarded about his personal life. The actor shares the occasional picture with Natasha, though. Lately, they have been making public appearances together often, and also sharing posts of mutual affection on social media. The duo is also said to tie the knot soon.

