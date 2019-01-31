Better to stick to the truth, it can save lives

opinion

This individual concocted a story about extortion to escape repaying a loan. A report in this paper cited how he lodged a fake complaint with the police stating that there was a threat to his life from a gangster

It was a case of: 'what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive', for an Agripada developer. This individual concocted a story about extortion to escape repaying a loan. A report in this paper cited how he lodged a fake complaint with the police stating that there was a threat to his life from a gangster.

The lie, however, cost the developer his mother who died of a heart attack when the police landed at his house to arrest him. The developer was facing financial losses and had borrowed money from several people, but was unable to return it and had started avoiding lenders. He lodged a complaint saying he was receiving extortion calls from a gangster.

An investigation busted this lie and when the police came home to arrest him, the tragedy occurred. There have been so many instances when people have concocted stories to fool the cops. There have been numerous fake 'kidnap' cases, where people have complained of their loved ones being kidnapped, only for the cops to find out that it is they who have hidden them or kept them closeted for some reason.

At times, teenagers have run away from home and, scared to confess, have claimed they have been kidnapped. False stories stay for a while and are inevitably exposed by the cops, actually exacerbating an already bad situation. They make the person who has concocted this get into more trouble than he already is.

They can have unintended, and hugely tragic consequences. The lie may stick for a while, but inevitably crumbles when under scrutiny and investigation. Do not make an already unenviable situation worse than it is by fake stories and incredulous accounts. One lie followed by another does not cancel each other out but becomes an insurmountable problem for the person constructing these cons.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates