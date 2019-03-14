Between The Waters for R J Kolah Cup

Updated: Mar 14, 2019, 08:35 IST | Prakash Gosavi

The Deepesh Narredu-trained King Khalil, on whom rookie rider A S Peter is expected to claim five kg allowance, should follow him home

Representational picture

Being the only cup event in a card of six races, the R J Kolah Cup chooses itself as the feature event of Thursday's Mahalaxmi card. Eight runners will face the starter in the five-furlong sprint reserved for class III horses. Going by the current form Between The Waters, trained by S K Sunderji and to be ridden by Trevor Patel, appears to have a slight edge. The Deepesh Narredu-trained King Khalil, on whom rookie rider A S Peter is expected to claim five kg allowance, should follow him home.

First race at 3.45 pm.
Selections:

W Buckley Plate (Class V; 2000m)
Rospomare 1, Tianjin Honey 2, Romanesque 3.

Dr A H Sayed Plate (Class IV; 1600m)
Arrowfield 1, Excellent Sorrento 2, Medici 3.

Running Star Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)
Highland Wind 1, Smoky Haze 2, Lovely Fairy 3.

R J Kolah Cup (Class III; 1000m)
Between The Waters 1, King Khalil 2, Frieze 3.

Running Star Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)
Night Hunt 1, Cormorant 2, Hi Ho Silver 3.

Quest For Cash Plate (Class IV; 1200m)
Shivalik Queen 1, Tenerife 2, Dazzling Star 3.

Recommendation
Best bet: Arrowfield (2-1)
Upset: Thomas Hardy (6-8)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

