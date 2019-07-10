Search

Beverage brand ropes in viral Indian cricket fan Charulata for Ad

Published: Jul 10, 2019, 13:17 IST | mid-day online desk

Charulata is an 87-year-old Indian cricket fan in England who is supporting India at the stadiums during the World Cup 2019. She went viral on the internet when her photo was shown on TV screens all over the world.

Beverage brand ropes in viral Indian cricket fan Charulata for Ad
Charulata Patel (Pic/ Harit Joshi)

Beverage brand Pepsi is celebrating the undying passion of the Indian cricket fan this sporting season. The brand has given its ‘Har ghoont mein swag campaign a new twist with a unique Fan-anthem that aims to be an ode to the unassailable SWAG of 1.3 billion Indian cricket fans.

Launched earlier this summer, the ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag' campaign reflects the self-belief of India today. The anthem builds on the brand's message that living in the moment, seizing new, interesting opportunities and doing it all with style is an attitude that defies any age.

The anthem also features 87-year-old cricket fan Charulata Patel. Charulata also took over Pepsi's Instagram page to showcase her own take on cricket and the brand's philosophy.

The anthem was launched on YouTube and will be supported by a 360 degree marketing plan spanning a challenge on video creation app -- TikTok, advertising spots and news channel integrations on television as well as topical content on social media. Tik Tok users will be encouraged to share their version of steps set to the tunes of the anthem.

Charulata Patel has been the talk of the town on the internet since a few days and this is how Indian cricket fans reacted to the news:

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

team indiaworld cup 2019sports newscricket news

World Cup 2019: An emotional open letter to Hardik Pandya by an Indian cricket fan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK