Beverage brand ropes in viral Indian cricket fan Charulata for Ad

Charulata is an 87-year-old Indian cricket fan in England who is supporting India at the stadiums during the World Cup 2019. She went viral on the internet when her photo was shown on TV screens all over the world.

Charulata Patel (Pic/ Harit Joshi)

Beverage brand Pepsi is celebrating the undying passion of the Indian cricket fan this sporting season. The brand has given its ‘Har ghoont mein swag campaign a new twist with a unique Fan-anthem that aims to be an ode to the unassailable SWAG of 1.3 billion Indian cricket fans.

Launched earlier this summer, the ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag' campaign reflects the self-belief of India today. The anthem builds on the brand's message that living in the moment, seizing new, interesting opportunities and doing it all with style is an attitude that defies any age.

The anthem also features 87-year-old cricket fan Charulata Patel. Charulata also took over Pepsi's Instagram page to showcase her own take on cricket and the brand's philosophy.

The anthem was launched on YouTube and will be supported by a 360 degree marketing plan spanning a challenge on video creation app -- TikTok, advertising spots and news channel integrations on television as well as topical content on social media. Tik Tok users will be encouraged to share their version of steps set to the tunes of the anthem.

Charulata Patel has been the talk of the town on the internet since a few days and this is how Indian cricket fans reacted to the news:

Man of the match: Rohit Sharma

Woman of the match: Charulata #cwc19 #indvsban — AD (@ams_des) July 2, 2019

Love how Pepsi has quickly cashed in on the Charulata Patel & cricket fever and shot commercials with her. Elephants do really dance. Lessons in topicality and agility ! — Shwetha Iyer (@BlueShwedShoes) July 10, 2019

Every time ICC cameras pan around Mrs. Charulata Patel this #ICCWorldCup, they unintentionally might end up promoting Pepsi's #HarGhootMeSwag campaign.

How does Coca Cola, the official partner to the ICC World Cup act on this? #Marketing #Advertising #AmbushMarketing pic.twitter.com/X56z52kaAB — Arpit Srivastava (@arpitsrivastava) July 10, 2019

With #HarGhoontMeinSwag #Pepsi restarted the cola war. Often the one who acts first in #marketing gets all the eyeballs. Pespsi got it over #CocaCola with Charulata ji taking up the swag sign of Pepsi.#CWC19 — Weakest LINK (@rachitsharma0) July 10, 2019

2/5 Here's Pepsi's video. I felt Charulata is used as just another model, albeit an 87-year-old already popular model. Seemed more like a shoo-in, than using her specifically for why she's such a big hit now - her passion for cricket. pic.twitter.com/fmU53A8JfO — Karthik (@beastoftraal) July 10, 2019

With inputs from IANS

