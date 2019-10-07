Beware! Nushrat Bharucha's bikini pictures on Instagram could burn your screens
Nushrat Bharucha, who is on holiday mode, recently shared some pictures with her fans on her Instagram and they are too hot to handle.
Nushrat Bharucha is riding really high on the consecutive successes of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl and is on a much-deserved vacation in Thailand. In case you've missed her smouldering pics on Instagram, here they are:
What makes her travel to Thailand? Well, Mumbai Mirror reports she's there for the bachelorette of her best friend, Shrushti. It's a 10-day trip with a bunch of five friends. Talking to Mirror, the actress stated, "I explored the islands around Phuket in the first seven days. We stayed at a resort in Coconut Village Island and it was a 20-minute boat ride to the islands. We have been partying every single night. Shrushti, who's been my best friend for a decade, gets married in November. I'm doing crazy things every single night, but I am not going to tell that to anybody."
She added, "The trips are so hectic that I need a week to relax on returning to Mumbai. The days are spent on the beach, riding the waves and indulging in water sports. We have dinner at a nice place, then go bar hopping. We get back at 5 am, sleep for two hours, then it's an early breakfast."
Talking about her next film Turram Khan, starring Rajkummar Rao, she said, "We just have a couple of days of patchwork left. Then, there's a film that would be announced by the year-end. It will start in early 2020. Sorry, I can't give details right now."
