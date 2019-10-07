MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Beware! Nushrat Bharucha's bikini pictures on Instagram could burn your screens

Updated: Oct 07, 2019, 11:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Nushrat Bharucha, who is on holiday mode, recently shared some pictures with her fans on her Instagram and they are too hot to handle.

Picture Courtesy: Nushrat Bharucha/Official Instagram Account
Picture Courtesy: Nushrat Bharucha/Official Instagram Account

Nushrat Bharucha is riding really high on the consecutive successes of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl and is on a much-deserved vacation in Thailand. In case you've missed her smouldering pics on Instagram, here they are:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Tropic like it’s hot ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ . . ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ @sanjnas ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) onOct 4, 2019 at 10:55pm PDT

What makes her travel to Thailand? Well, Mumbai Mirror reports she's there for the bachelorette of her best friend, Shrushti. It's a 10-day trip with a bunch of five friends. Talking to Mirror, the actress stated, "I explored the islands around Phuket in the first seven days. We stayed at a resort in Coconut Village Island and it was a 20-minute boat ride to the islands. We have been partying every single night. Shrushti, who's been my best friend for a decade, gets married in November. I'm doing crazy things every single night, but I am not going to tell that to anybody."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Tuff but still cute stuff!! ðªð¤ª

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) onOct 1, 2019 at 1:40am PDT

She added, "The trips are so hectic that I need a week to relax on returning to Mumbai. The days are spent on the beach, riding the waves and indulging in water sports. We have dinner at a nice place, then go bar hopping. We get back at 5 am, sleep for two hours, then it's an early breakfast."

Talking about her next film Turram Khan, starring Rajkummar Rao, she said, "We just have a couple of days of patchwork left. Then, there's a film that would be announced by the year-end. It will start in early 2020. Sorry, I can't give details right now."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

nushrat bharuchabollywood newsEntertainment News

Prateik Babbar talks about the habit he learnt from Aamir Khan

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK