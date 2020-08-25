Beware of criminals profiteering from COVID market

This image has been used for representational purposes only

We have had a plethora of reports about online fraud spiking in times of the outbreak. Statistics put forward by police departments here and globally cited the rising cybercrime.

The criminal landscape has changed just like our lifestyle in these times. With the world going digital, cons have shifted attention to fraudster-fertile land. People are being scammed, lured to give their credit card details, bank account numbers, the inventiveness of the criminals proves how difficult it is for authorities to keep pace with them, and outwit them.

Yet, with all that happening outside, it does not mean that crime has disappeared from the real offline world. The outbreak is being used in the current criminal context offline too.

Recently, the crime branch arrested a man from Worli for selling duplicate N95 masks in the black market. The quantity of the material seized, at least 18,000 masks worth R27 lakh, is indicative of the enormity of the black market borne out of the pandemic.

From dubious sanitisers claiming all kinds of alcohol content, spurious masks that may give people a false sense of security, to hygiene products that may not be hygienic at all, the con market gang has swooped in because of the paranoia and demand.

We need our authorities to be especially vigilant about this, as misleading claims on products can make a difference between thinking one is protected against COVID-19 but actually is very susceptible to it.

The make-a-quick-buck individuals will exploit any situation. This pandemic, with its shifting goalposts, high stress levels and general information with some misinformation campaigns is ideally suited to the criminals. Let us be awake and alive to this and not allow criminals to profiteer from this crisis.

