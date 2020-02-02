Beware of Sara Ali Khan, she says looks can be deceptive in her latest Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, which is all set to hit the screen soon. The actress is rocking every look which is better and quirkier than the previous one and is giving us fashion goals.

Taking to her Instagram the actress shared- Looks can be deceptive. Hum doodh ke dhule hain nahin.

Have a look at her post right here:

The actress looks stunning with a pleated white off-shoulder fluffed top and has a wrap-around bow at the waist and paired it with denim shorts and adding some more hue, the actress paired hot pink pumps with a high top knot bun and had all the attention.

Sara never fails to impress as she makes some breathtaking fashion statements and all the looks can be easily recreated. More so, this look is extremely fresh and breezy which is giving us all the inspiration. Sara has won several accolades for her debut with Kedarnath which was immediately followed by Simmba which went on to become a box office hit.

Sara Ali Khan has beautifully brought every character to life and the awards that she has achieved reflect that which truly also shows the success that she has garnered for herself ever since the debut.

On the work front, Bollywood's buzz girl Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali 's romantic flick alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1, respectively. With a trail of promising projects, both the films are slated to release next year.

