Beware Tiger! Disha Patani has been hitting the gym with a vengeance

Tiger Shroff is known for his abs and lithe body. Rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is not too far off

Tiger Shroff has some serious competition from rumoured ladylove Disha Patani. She seems to be beating him at his own game. Tiger is known for his abs and lithe body. Disha is not too far off. Yesterday, her snapshot did the rounds of social media.



Tiger Shroff

Disha and her trainer are seen flaunting their abs in the gym. With Tiger busy shooting for Student Of The Year 2 in Dehradun, Disha has been hitting the gym with a vengeance. She believes there is nothing like crunches for those flat, carved abs. Beware Tiger!

A hit film spells a flood of offers but not for Disha Patani. Her last outing, Baaghi 2, with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, roared at the box office, but the youngster waits for something interesting to come her way. She is shooting for the Tamil historical drama, Sanghamitra, which will be dubbed in Hindi and Telugu. She was roped in when original choice Shruti Haasan opted out. Disha may be in no hurry but B-Town is all about making hay while the sun shines.

