Beyhadh 2: Shivin Narang shoots for 15 hours in water

Actor Shivin Narang has recently shot a fight sequence in the water for the upcoming episode of "Beyhadh 2", and he had to remain in water for over 15 hours for that shot.

"For the sequence, I stayed in water for more than 15 hours. Earlier in my career, I have done a lot of fight scenes but for the very first time I was doing a fight scene in water and all I can say is that it's very different. The cold water was falling from above constantly and it was difficult to maintain balance of the body as our body movement becomes slow," Shivin said.

"Beyhadh 2" also features Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. The show airs on Sony TV.

