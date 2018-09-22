Beyonce accused of 'witchcraft' by ex-aide

hollywood

Thompson also believes the Crazy In Love hitmaker has been tapping her phone and controlling her finances

Beyonce

Musician Kimberly Thompson has sought a restraining order against Beyonce after accusing the 37-year-old star of launching a campaign of harassment against her. The drummer — who has performed in an all-female band for the singer for seven years, alleged the singer murdered her kitten and used "extreme witchcraft, dark magic" and "magic spells of sexual molestation" against her.

Thompson also believes the Crazy In Love hitmaker has been tapping her phone and controlling her finances. She has been denied a temporary restraining order against the pop megastar on September 19, but another hearing on the matter is scheduled for October 11.

Thompson’s request for a temporary restraining order was denied by a judge because of the non-sensible rantings about witchcraft.

Also Read: Beyonce And Jay-Z Dedicate Show To Ailing Franklin

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever